COAS Asim Munir leaves for two-day visit to Iran to meet military, civilian leadership

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir reached the Islami Republic of Iran on two days official visit, on Friday.

According to the Pak Army’s media wing–Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir is on a 2 days official visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The ISPR said in the statement issued here on Friday that COAS Gen Asim Munir will meet the military and civilian leadership of the Islamic Republic of Iran during his two days visit.

The ISPR also said that during the visit, COAS General Asim Munir will also discuss bilateral matters related to defence and security cooperation between both neighbouring countries.