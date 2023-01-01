COAS pledges full support for China-Pakistan Economic Corridor

ISLAMABAD (PPI): Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir has reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to China-Pakistan Strategic relationship while pledging full support for China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), according to the ISPR statement on Sunday.

According to the ISPR, media wing of the military, Army Chief General Asim Munir met Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister H.E. Qin Gang at his office on Saturday.

Matters of mutual interests including regional security and defence cooperation came under discussion. During the meeting, the COAS reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to China-Pakistan Strategic relationship. He also pledged full support for China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, which is a vital component of China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

The Army Chief appreciated China’s unwavering support for Pakistan on regional and international issues. Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang underscored the importance of the longstanding strategic relationship between the brotherly nations and expressed his satisfaction over the progress made on the CPEC while reiterating China’s commitment to its timely completion. He also appreciated Pakistan’s efforts in maintaining regional peace and stability, especially the support of Pakistan Armed Forces for provision of security to Chinese Nationals and projects in Pakistan.

The two leaders also discussed the evolving security situation in the region.

Gen Asim Munir acknowledged China’s role in promoting peace and stability in the region, and both sides agreed to enhance their existing cooperation in defence and security domains to effectively counter common security challenges.

The meeting concluded on a positive note, with both sides reiterating their resolve to further strengthen the time-tested, all-weather friendship between Pakistan and China.

Army Chief General Asim Munir also met Acting Afghan Minister for Foreign Affairs, Amir Khan Muttaqi, at his office.

The COAS and Afghan Acting FM discussed issues of mutual interest including aspects related to regional security, border management, and formalisation of bilateral security mechanisms for improvement in the current security environment. Gen Asim Munir stressed the need for enhanced cooperation between the two brotherly neighbours to effectively tackle the common challenges of terrorism and extremism. He reiterated the need for full support and commitment from the Afghan interim government in matters of mutual interest.

Foreign Minister Muttaqi appreciated Pakistan’s traditional support for the people of Afghanistan and acknowledged the important role that Pakistan continues to play in facilitating peace and development in Afghanistan. He also expressed his desire to work closely with Pakistan to promote regional stability and prosperity.

Both sides agreed on the importance of maintaining regular contacts to strengthen bilateral ties and address issues of common concern. The COAS reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to a stable, peaceful and prosperous Afghanistan, the ISPR concluded.

