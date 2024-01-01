Commerce ministry inks 10 MoUs to boost development of small and medium-sized businesses

KABUL (Ariana News): The Ministry of Commerce and Industry said it has signed cooperation agreements with ten institutions to support the development of small and medium-sized enterprises.

Nooruddin Azizi, Acting Minister of Commerce and Industry, said: “In the implementation of projects, we must pay special attention to our activities and actions and try to make useful use of the projects according to the requirements and benefit the beneficiaries.” These ten institutions are to present their projects, the total value of which is around over $1.1 million. The projects will be carried out in Kabul, Baghlan, Ghor, Herat, Logar, Nangarhar, Balkh, Badakhshan and Jawzjan provinces and provide direct jobs for about 1,000.

To date, the ministry has signed MoUs for 72 projects in total, collectively valued at about $53.6 million. These agreements have been signed with domestic and foreign companies for the establishment of small and medium-sized businesses.

In accordance with the principles and laws of the Islamic Emirate and prioritizing the implementation of projects for immigrants and returnees and internally displaced people, the ministry said 635,865 people will benefit through jobs directly and over 4.3 million will benefit indirectly in 25 provinces once these projects are implemented.