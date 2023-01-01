Contempt case: IHC suspends ECP’s arrest warrants against Fawad

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday suspended the non-bailable arrest warrants issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan against former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry in contempt against the commission case.

Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri heard the former PTI stalwart’s plea, and his council Faisal Chaudhry appeared before the court.

During the proceedings, Faisal Chaudhry informed the court that the defamation proceedings against Fawad were already underway in the Election Commission.

The court highlighted that the Chief Justice had ruled that the contempt proceedings would continue. In his judgment, the Chief Justice had restrained the commission from making a final decision on the matter.

Justice Tariq remarked that regardless of whoever is before the court, notices have been issued, and Fawad Chaudhry’s arrest warrant is being suspended.

The court urged him to appear before the commission, warning that contempt of court proceedings would be initiated if he failed to comply.

Curious about the reason behind Fawad’s absence, the court inquired why he had not appeared before the commission in person, emphasising that he had also violated the High Court’s order.

In response, Lawyer Faisal Chaudhry stated that they had already appeared before the Islamabad High Court on the same day.

Justice Tariq Jahangiri questioned, “Which Election Commission is in Karachi? You should have gone there from the High Court. You have violated the order of the High Court. You are not appearing before the Commission.”

However, he assured the court that they were ready to appear before the commission as required.