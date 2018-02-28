Contempt of Court: Nehal Hashmi likely to be released today after one-month in prison

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Former Senator and leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Nehal Hashmi is expected to be released on Wednesday (today) after completing his one-month prison sentence in contempt of court case.

On February 1, the Police officials had arrested Nehal Hashmi from the courtroom after a three-member apex court announced the decision. Justice Asif Saeed Khosa headed the bench.

Nehal Hashmi had used derogatory remarks for the court and also threatened the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) team, who were interrogating Nawaz Sharif and his family members over their ownership of foreign properties.

A video of Nehal Hashmi speech went viral on social media and the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar took suo moto notice. Hashmi, who led PML-N Karachi, was summoned before the court on May 28, 2017.

During the hearing Nehal Hashmi submitted apology and asked the court to forgive him for his remarks and an unconditional apology was then made by Hashmi’s counsel.

The court had reserved its decision on January 24 after Nehal Hashmi submitted an unconditional apology. The final decision was announced on February 1. He had also been disqualified from holding public office for five years.

Advertisements