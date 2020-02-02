Coronavirus diagnostic center in Kabul

KABUL (Ariana News): Officials in the Ministry of Public Health say that if the Afghan residents are brought back from China, they have prepared a quarantine center, in a remote Kabul area, to quarantine them.

It has been over 10 days since the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan city of China, possibly due to eating snakes and bats.

The statistics suggest that more than 250 people have been killed and over 12000 have been infected by the virus.

The Afghan government has not made a final decision to bring back its residents stuck in China.

Sayed Ataullah Saeedzai, head of the health information of the Ministry of Public Health, said, “We are in touch with the World Health Organization and our students in China. The final decision will be announced tomorrow in a press conference.”

The Ministry of Public Health announced its preparations to fight coronavirus in Afghanistan.

Saeedzai added that the coronavirus center has 700 sites across the country to diagnose the virus.

He added that nobody had been infected by the virus so far in Afghanistan and that people who are come from abroad would get checked up by special equipment.

Jamaluddin Ahmadi, head of the coronavirus department, said that there was a possibility that the virus would spread in Afghanistan, so they respond to diagnose it.

To date, the coronavirus has spread in 27 countries around the world.

The World Health Organization has declared a global emergency to prevent the virus breakout.

The organization asks for immediate aid, especially for countries with the ill-standard health system.