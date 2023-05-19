Corps Commanders’ discuss security situation

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: General Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) presided over the 258th Corps Commanders’ Conference (CCC) held at GHQ on Monday.

The forum paid rich tribute to the supreme sacrifices persistently being offered by the valiant soldiers in the defence of their motherland against the threat of terrorism.

The participants were briefed in detail about the prevailing Internal Security environment. The sanctuaries and liberty of action available to the terrorists of proscribed TTP and other groups of that ilk in a neighboring country and availability of latest weapons to the terrorists were noted as major reasons impacting security of Pakistan.

The forum deliberated in detail upon the operational preparedness and training aspects of the army. COAS said, “Objective training remains the hallmark of our professionalism and we must always remain prepared to guard against any threat to our national security.”

The forum was also apprised about the Government’s economic revival plan and role of Army in uplifting agriculture, IT, mining & mineral and defence production sectors under the ambit of Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC). The participants vowed to fully support the strategic initiatives planned by the Government of Pakistan for the revival of the economy by providing all possible technical and management support for the overall good of the people of Pakistan.