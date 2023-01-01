Court gives Imran last chance to appear

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: A court in Islamabad has accepted PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s request seeking his exemption from court appearance in the prohibited funding case for one day only with a warning to ensure his presence during next hearing on Jan 31.

A banking court heard a petition filed by PTI Chairman Imran Khan seeking bail in the foreign funding case on Saturday. During hearing, the PTI lawyer requested the court to exempt Imran from appearing before the court. Banking Court Judge Rakhshanda Shaheen accepted the request with a warning that it was the last time that the court was giving PTI chief exemption from court appearance. (INP)