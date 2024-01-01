Crafting tradition: Artistry of wooden products attract customers

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has the richest tapestry of centuries-old crafting tradition of the artistry of wooden products that attracts customers from across the country and abroad. From intricately carved furniture to daily-use items like doors, windows, beds, tables, showcase every piece tells a story of expertise and resilience.

Nestled amid the breathtaking beauty of the region, skilled craftsmen continue to carve, shape, and create masterpieces that not only serve practical purposes but it also embody the essence of KP’s cultural identity.

In the bustling markets of Peshawar and the serene valleys of Swat, the legacy of wooden craftsmanship is evident. The skilled artisans are not merely creating products; they are also preserving a rich cultural heritage that has been passed down through many generations.

The artisan breathes life into wood, turning it into functional works of art, said Muhammad Shahbaz, a third-generation woodworker from Swat while reflecting on the significance of the craft industry in the region. “Our ancestors relied on wood for their daily needs, and it is our duty to carry forward this tradition. It is not just a job for us rather a connection to our roots.”

While honoring the tradition, the craftsmen in KP are not afraid to embrace modern designs. The fusion of traditional techniques with contemporary aesthetics has given rise to a unique style that appeals to both local and international buyers. From minimalist wooden decor to intricately carved doors with a modern twist, KP’s wooden products seamlessly blend the old and the new.

The demand for KP’s wooden products has transcended borders, with enthusiasts and connoisseurs worldwide recognizing the exceptional craftsmanship embedded in each piece. The intricate detailing and timeless elegance of KP’s wooden products make them coveted items in the global market.

In recent years, the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has actively supported and promoted the wooden craftsmanship industry. Initiatives aimed at skill development, marketing, and establishing export channels have not only empowered local artisans but have also positioned the province as a hub for high-quality wooden products.

International exhibitions and trade fairs have become platforms for showcasing the unique blend of tradition and innovation in KP’s wooden products. Collaborations with designers and retailers from around the world have opened up new avenues, allowing the age-old craft to evolve and adapt to contemporary tastes.

Haji Feroz Shah, President Dealer Furniture Association KP while talking to the news agency said that there were more than seven hundred small wooden industries only in Peshawar city. Every industry has accommodated nearly 15 employees where they make office and home furniture. Speaking about the present condition, he said the power shutdown has badly affected the industry.

As the world increasingly values sustainable and eco-friendly practices, KP’s wooden craftsmen have embraced responsible sourcing and production methods. The use of reclaimed wood and environmentally conscious techniques reflect a commitment to preserve both cultural heritage and the natural resources that make these creations possible.

Despite the success, the wooden craftsmanship industry faces challenges such as changing market trends, competition from mass-produced alternatives, and the need for continuous innovation. However, the resilience ingrained in the cultural fabric of KP ensures that these challenges are met with adaptability and creativity.

The future of wooden craftsmanship in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa appears promising. As the industry continues to evolve, there is a growing appreciation for the authenticity, quality, and unique character embedded in each handmade wooden piece.

The interplay between tradition and modernity, coupled with a commitment to sustainability, positions KP’s wooden products as timeless artifacts that transcend generations.

In the heart of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where the hands of artisans shape wood into enduring treasures, the tradition lives on, resonating through the craftsmanship that connects the past with the present and future.

Shamsul Qamar, a resident of Tehkal Peshawar who had worked in a wooden products manufacturing factory during the last 50 years said that his business was down now due to inflation. He said that he was a small boy who started working in a wooden manufacturing factory.

Qamar informed that they bring Kikar and Shisham wood from southern districts for decorated pieces while the wood of Chir, Partal, Dyar and Ghuz they bring from Swat and Dir for making doors and windows. He said that there were more than five thousand industries in the province, adding that due to ongoing wave of inflation, wood manufacturing industries were rapidly shutting down.

Muhammad Rasool, a resident of Waziristan, and Iftikhar Khan, a resident of Mardan while buying some wooden products in Board Bazar said that instead of new products they opt for used products to afford the prices.

When contacted Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Industries Abdul Karim Khan, he said that the provincial government was taking all possible measures to provide the available resources to industrialists. He said that the provincial government is working for solarization of wooden industries. He also sought support of the federal government in this regard to promote the industrial sector in the province. (APP)