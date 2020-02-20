Current condition of economy clear example of PM Imran’s incompetency, says Marriyum Aurangzeb

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday has said that ‘mafia’ of Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan cannot put the blame of corruption and devastated economy on others.

In a statement, the PML-N lashed out at the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and said that the current condition of State Bank of Pakistan is a clear example of PM’s incompetency.

She further questioned the federation about the historic loan taken in 18 months.

Earlier, Marriyum Aurangzeb said that PM Imran Khan had raided the houses of political opponents to hide his inefficiency. PTI has destroyed economy, business and employment in the country, she added.

The PML-N leader further demanded the premier to inform about the looted money, flour and sugar crises to the nation.