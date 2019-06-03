CWC 2019: Pakistan to face England today in Trent Bridge

F.P. Report

NOTTINGHAM: Pakistan looking to bounce back in today’s match against the in-form England in their second match of the ICC Cricket World Cup at Trent Bridge.

According to details, the match is scheduled to begin at 2:30 pm (PST) and 10:30 am (Local time)

The green shirts looking to break the losing streak as it faced 11 defeats in the last 12 ODI matches.

The Pakistani team was humiliated in their opening match as they faced an overwhelming defeat by the men in maroon, West Indies. It was a dishonourable batting execution as the team was bowled out for just 105 runs. Pakistan was immensely agitated by the short ball as their top order batsmen were shambolically wiped out by the Caribbean bowlers.

The top-scoring batsmen for Pakistan were Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman, however, neither of them was able to score more than 30 runs. To the extent the Pakistani bowling was concerned, it was below the mark.

Despite, Mohammad Amir picked up three wickets in his World Cup debut with a pace brimmed spell, 105 was an insufficient target to defend for the green shirts.

On the other hand, England began their competition in a preeminent way as they crushed South Africa. They batted first and posted a very impressive target of 311 on board. Ben Stokes was the top performer for England as he scored 89 off just 79 balls.

The match will be played on the same pitch on which the host team has twice broken the record for highest ODI score, 481 for 6 against Australia last year and 444 for 3 against Pakistan in 2016.

Pakistan’s squad for ICC World Cup 2019: Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Haris Sohail, Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain

England’s squad for ICC World Cup 2019: Eoin Morgan (c), Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, James Vince, Jos Buttler (wk), Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Liam Dawson, Tom Curran, Liam Plunkett, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Joe Root