Defamation plea against IK: AD&SJ disposes petition on withdrawal

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: Additional District and Session (AD&SJ) Peshawar Aftab Alam has disposed-off defamation case against former Prime Minister Imran Khan on withdrawal of petition by former Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Fauzia Bibi, on Tuesday.

During hearing Fauzia Bibi counsel Syed Ghuffran Ullah Shah and Imran Khan lawyer Qazi Anwar submitted joint statement before the court, stated that 20 MPAs were nominated for horsing-trading in Senate’s election including the petitioner.

However, committee member Naeem-ul-Haq has passed while the other member Pervaiz Khattak has part-away with the PTI while no evidence is available against Fauzia Bibi and no action has initiated against the petitioner.

The statement that PTI neither initiated reference against Fauzia Bibi to Speaker and Election Commission of Pakistan, so, the petitioner isn’t liable for the allegation and her party membership has restored.

Former MPA Fauzia Bibi withdrew defamation plea of Rs500 Million against Imran Khan following restoration of her party’s membership.

Moreover, Additional Session Judge Syed Badshah has turndown bail plea of alleged smuggler Naveed while arrested with six kilograms hashish.

Although, Additional Session Judge Liaqat Ali has convicted drug peddler for lifetime imprisonment and imposed Rs5 lakh fine.