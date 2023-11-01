Deportation of illegal foreigners: PHC directs DAG, FIA to assist court

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: A divisional bench of Peshawar High Court (PHC) comprising of Justice Abdul Shakoor and Justice Syed Arshad Ali ordered Deputy Attorney General and Assistant Director Legal Federal Investigation Agency to obtain departmental narrative for court assistance regarding deportation of illegal foreigners while adjourned further hearing for today (Thursday).

The counsel for Afghan Artists Mumtaz Ali advocate argued to stop forced deportation of the applicants because they are facing serious threats in Afghanistan after Taliban takeover of the country as musicians. He added that Islamabad High Court had granted relief to Afghan artist recently in this regard.

However, Justice Arshad Ali remarked that this writ didn’t pleaded the ground upheld before Islamabad High Court because the petitioners aren’t registered refugees and inquired regarding entry of applicants to Pakistan.

The counsel informed that petitioners had obtained visas for entry but now it is expired while Justice Arshad Ali observed that how can they demanding refugees as possessing travel documents and entered through proper channel.

The counsel further stated that under 2003 accord no Afghan citizen should not be deported, however, Justice Arshad Ali remarked that in 2003 there was war in Afghanistan and now a settle government is operating the country.

Justice Arshad Ali further remarked that how can applicants demanding stopping their deportation because they aren’t registered. The writ pleaded that deportation of petitioners will face them with threats in Afganistan and produced UNHCR email that applicants screening processes are under proceedings. PHC inquired regarding Proof of Registration card while the counsel responded in negation.

Justice Abdul Shakoor observed that Pakistan is signatory of International conventions but today situation is different from the circumstances of 2003. He inquires regarding procedure of Registration by UNHCR of refugees in current situation. PHC’s divisional bench comprising of Justice Abdul Shakoor and Justice Arshad Ali ordered Deputy Attorney General Hazart Saeed and FIA Assistant Director Legal Abdur Rehman to obtain departmental narrative in this regard for court assistance while adjourned hearing for today (on Thursday).