Senate expresses solidarity with Palestinians

ISLAMABAD: The Upper House of the Parliament on Wednesday expressed strong support with the oppressed Palestinians, facing the atrocities of Israeli forces by passing a unanimous resolution.

Moved of the leader of House in Senate Ishaq Dar, the resolution said, “Since the Holocaust of the 2nd World War, no State has committed such mass killings, carnage and war crimes with such an unprecedented barbarity and brutality.” Expressing full solidarity and support with the oppressed Palestinians, the resolution denounced the double standards and hypocrisy of those who are supporting Israel, as they are partners in crime since they also oppose an immediate ceasefire in beleaguered Gaza.

“The sentiments of the people of Pakistan and takes pride in Pakistan’s consistent commitment to the just cause of Palestine. Since such a policy which was first enunciated by the Founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah,” it further stated. “There can, therefore, be no wavering from Pakistan’s principled policy based on supporting the inalienable right of self-determination of the people of Palestine and their right to an independent State of Palestine with Jerusalem as its Capital,” the resolution said.

The resolution demanded an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, an end to the Israel blockade of Gaza, and full access of Gaza to all International Humanitarian Organizations so that relief supplies, medicines, food, and water can be supplied to the beleaguered citizens of Gaza.