PM for mechanism to encourage financial self-reliance in society

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Wednesday, while appreciating outcomes of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), directed the relevant authorities to chalk out a mechanism for promoting economic self-sufficiency in the society.

He said that BISP was yielding good results but Pakistan’s durable future was linked with the financially self-reliant citizens. The prime minister chaired a meeting regarding BISP. The meeting was given a briefing over the performance of BISP and the future strategy. The meeting was attended by BISP Chairperson Amjad Saqib, Secretary Ministry of Poverty Alleviation Yusuf Khan and other senior officials, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

About 60 million members of 10 million families were being benefitted from BISP whose total annual budget this year was Rs 471 billion, it was told. The prime minister praised the financial assistance extended to the deserving families and observed that with the provision of technical training to the BISP beneficiaries, in accordance with the requirements of the market, would enable them to become financially self-sufficient.

He said that BISP was a good programme whose database could be used for providing targeted subsidies, and urged the big business entities and well-to-do elements in the society to become partners in BISP under corporate social responsibility. Prime Minister Kakar reiterated that the state of Pakistan would provide all possible assistance to the weaker segments of the society so that they could live a life full of hope, and further opined that BISP should enter into partnership with the local welfare and charity organizations. He also asked the authorities to devise a collective mechanism between the government and the local humanitarian organizations.

Pakistan to continue taking steps for Gilgit-Baltistan’s progress, prosperity: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said the government of Pakistan would continue to play its role in ensuring the progress, peace, and prosperity of Gilgit-Baltistan. In his message on the 76th anniversary of the freedom of Gilgit-Baltistan from the Dogra rule, he said mainstreaming the youth of the GB was a priority for Pakistan.

Kakar said GB was rich in minerals and natural resources and offered huge potential to become a hub of economic growth and tourism. He stressed the need for unity, religious harmony, and mutual affinity to ensure a prosperous and bright future for Pakistan including Gilgit Baltistan.

He felicitated the people of GB and said the day was significant in history when the brave people of Gilgit Baltistan under the leadership of Captain Mirza Hassan Khan and Subedar Major Babar resisted the Dogra rule. Their courage forced the puppet governor Ghasara Singh to surrender before the will of the local people for their accession with Pakistan on November 1, 1947, he said.

Kakar said Pakistan deeply values the patriotism of the people of GB who proved their unconditional and selfless love for Pakistan. These brave people showed the enemy that GB was part of Pakistan and would remain forever, he added. He said the people of GB were fortunate to be blessed with freedom, while the Muslims in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) still suffered the tyranny of Indian authorities.

He mentioned several resolutions were passed by the United Nations for the resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir issue, which he said faced the status quo due to the unwillingness of India and the apathy of the international community. PM Kakar reiterated Pakistan’s solidarity with the oppressed people of IIOJK and vowed to continue its political, diplomatic, and moral to Kashmiris till they get their right to self-determination in accordance with the resolutions of the UN Security Council. He said Pakistan wanted a peaceful resolution of both the Palestine conflict and the Jammu and Kashmir dispute and strongly condemned Israel’s unabated violence at the land of the first Qibla for Muslims.

World must act urgently to stop Israel’s war crimes in Gaza: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakarstrongly condemned the rising Israeli hostilities and aggression against civilians in Gaza.

“Yesterday’s air raid on Jabalia camp, where hundreds of lives were lost, including women and children, was a stark reminder of ongoing Israeli brutalities and war crimes in Gaza,” he posted on social media platform, X. Kakar said such reprehensible acts can never be condoned or forgotten. He called upon the international community to take urgent steps to stop Israel’s violence. “The world must act now to end this carnage,” he said.

PM invites Rwanda to open diplomatic mission in Islamabad: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, conveying Pakistan’s desire to enhance multi-sphere ties with the African continent, invited Rwanda to establish its diplomatic mission in Islamabad.

The prime minister, in a meeting with a delegation of the Senate of Rwanda, led by Senate President Dr. Kalinda François-Xavier, reiterated the desire to strengthen Pakistan’s ties with Africa, particularly in trade, investment, IT (information technology), agriculture and people-to-people exchanges. Pakistan has already opened its mission in Kigali in 2021, according to a PM Office news release.

The prime minister expressed satisfaction at the friendly and cordial relations between Pakistan and Rwanda. Emphasizing the significance of parliamentary exchanges, Prime Minister Kakar welcomed and appreciated the first-ever visit by the President of Senate of Rwanda. He also appreciated Rwanda’s remarkable economic growth achieved in recent years.