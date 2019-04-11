Deputy MoIC attends UN MCYA meeting

NEW YORK (Agencies): Deputy Minister of Information and Culture on Youth Affairs Dr. Kamal Sadat attended UN member countries’ youth association meeting held in New York.

During the meeting, representing Afghan youth, Deputy Minister Dr. Sadat spoke and briefed the participants on youth 5-years strategy and youth policy which was welcomed, by them the agency added.

Likewise, he pointed out at youth situation in Afghanistan and delivered their message to world countries.

Member countries also welcomed the government of Afghanistan and President Ghani for supporting youth in different fields, particularly in political partnership.

Dr. Sadat invited the participant countries’ youth representatives to visit Afghanistan and meet different organizations’ youth.

Youth representative in the US Dr. Hewad Hemat, Afghanistan’s volunteer youth representative Ajmal Zawak and north zone’s youth representative Hamid Jamal also attended the meeting.