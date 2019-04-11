Coalition forces drone crashed

Monitoring Desk

KABUL: An unmanned aerial vehicle of coalition forces has crashed in Helmand. The drone crashed earlier Wednesday after experience engine failure. “One of our unmanned aircraft experienced engine failure and crashed in Helmand province Wednesday.

We are working to recover it,” the sources said. Helmand is among the relatively volatile provinces in South of Afghanistan. Taliban militants are actively operating in some of its districts and often attempt to carry out attacks against the government and security institutions. (Khaama Press)