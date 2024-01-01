F.P. Report

KARACHI: People’s Party Leader and Senior Minister of Sindh Sharjeel Inam Memon has said that the cipher was a drama, Imran Khan concocted a false narrative regarding the census to protect his political interests, not only Donald Lu but also Asad Majeed rejected the claims of Imran Khan.

Imran Khan hired lobbyists to save his politics and attempted to distort Pakistan’s image.

In one of his statements, Sharjeel Inam Memon said that The PTI’s sloganeering during Donald Lu’s speech made Pakistan a mockery in the eyes of the whole world.

The congressman who supports the genocide of innocent Palestinians is also a supporter of Imran Khan.

He stated that the rigging to install Imran Khan on the throne had commenced prior to 2018. The unannounced censorship serves as evidence of the rigging in 2018.

There were irregularities in the constituencies during 2018, and European observers acknowledged that the results lacked transparency.

Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that the introduction of RTS in 2018 was aimed at bringing PTI into power. To ensure PTI’s victory in 2018, a “go-slow” policy was implemented with the voters during the election.

The process of counting, custody, or delivery of the ballot boxes was kept secret during the 2018 elections.

People’s Party Leader and Senior Minister of Sindh Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that the true rigging in the 2018 election was determining how much of PPP should be dismantled and handed over to PTI.

The rate of rigging against the People’s Party was 50 percent.