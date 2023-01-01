DPO Sialkot transfers SHOs

SIALKOT (APP): District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Syed Zeeshan Raza has transferred station house officers (SHOs) in the district and posted them at different police stations (PS).

According to a spokesperson, the DPO transferred Fahad Bin Fida from Phalora police station as SHO Civil Lines, Sub-Inspector Tehseen Mohsin from Civil Lines to SHO Police Lines, Sub-Inspector Muhammad Awais from Additional SHO City Daska police station to Additional SHO Hajipura police station, Sub-Inspector Badar Munir from SHO Hajipura police station to Police Lines, Sub-Inspector Altaf Ishaq from Additional SHO Saddar Sialkot police station to Additional SHO Neikapura police station, Sub-Inspector Fiaz Ahmed from SHO Neikhapura police station to Police Lines, Sub-Inspector Shafaqat Ali from Police Line to SHO Rangpura police station, Sub-Inspector Abdul Rehman from SHO Rang Pura police station to Police Line, Inspector Muhammed Iqbal Khan from Police Line to SHO Cantt police station, Sub-Inspector Jahazeb Ahmed Khan from SHO Cantt police station to SHO Ugoki police station, Sub-Inspector Muhammed Imran from Police Line to SHO Motra police station,

Sub-Inspector Amir Ali from SHO Muradpur to Police Lines, Inspector Fiaz Ahmed from SHO Motra police station to SHO Muradpur police station, Sub-Inspector Javed Yaqoob from Police Line to SHO Head Marala police station, Sub-Inspector Muhammed Yousaf from SHO Headmarala police station to Police Line, Sub-Inspector Ghuman Murtaza from Police Line to SHO Kotli Loharan police station, Sub-Inspector Nadeem Munawar from SHO Kotli Loharan police station to Police Line, Sub-Inspector Akram Shehbaz from Police Line to SHO Said Ameer police Station, Sub-Inspector Sheraz Tariq from SHO Kotli Said Ameer to Police Line, Sub-Inspector Shehbaz Raza from Ugoki police station to SHO Phuklian police station, Sub-Inspector Mubashir Maqsood from SHO Phuklian to Police Line, Sub-Inspector Saddique Salik from Ugoki police station to SHO City Pasrur police station, Sub-Inspector Khurrum Shezad from SHO City Pasrur police station to Police Line, Sub-Inspector Adnan Ahmed from DIB Cell Sialkot to SHO Saddar Pasrur police station, Sub-Inspector Muhammed Shabbir from SHO Saddar Pasrur police station to SHO Sambrial police station, Inspector Liaqat Ali from SHO Sambrial police station to SHO Qilla Kalarwala police station, Sub-Inspector Asghar Ali from Police Line to SHO Phalora police station, Sub-Inspector Naeem Ashraf from SHO Phalora police station to Police Line, Sub-Inspector Irshad Ahmed from SHO Saddar Daska police station to SHO City Daska police station, Sub-Inspector Jamshed Akhtar from SHO Begowala police station to SHO Saddar Daska police station, Inspector Muhammed Amad from SHo Ugoki police station to SHO Bombanwala police station, Sub-Inspector Tanveer Kousar from Sambrial police station to SHO Airport police station, Sub-Inspector Muhammed Ali from SHO Airport police station to Police Lines, Sub-Inspector Salah-ud-Din from Motra police station to SHO Begowala, Sub-Inspector Saheeb Arshad from Civil Line to SHO Sabzpir police station, Sub-Inspector Imran Aslam from SHO Sabzpir police station to Police Lines.