Govt taking steps for promotion of education

BAHAWALPUR (INP): Punjab Governor Engineer Baligh-ur-Rehman has said that coalition government is taking effective steps for the promotion of education in the underdeveloped areas of South Punjab.

He said this while addressing the ceremony held at the 69th Foundation Day of Sadiq Public School in Bahawalpur on Sunday. He urged students to work hard in order to make Pakistan a developed Country.

Earlier, during a meeting with Sindh Governor Kamran Khan in Lahore today, the Governor discussed political situation in the country. They expressed resolve to protect Pakistan from the menace of terrorism through collective efforts.