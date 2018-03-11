Drug smuggling: French authorities interrogate whole crew of PIA

PARIS (Monitoring Desk)): French authorities interrogated the whole crew of PIA’s flight PK-749 to investigate the drug smuggling case and arrested one more official, local media reported on Sunday.

French Customs officers launched an inquiry into the drug smuggling case, after they detected narcotics in the airport screening.

French officials raided a hotel in Paris, where the flight crew sojourning at a hotel in Paris was searched. Sources reveal that a flight attendant was arrested from the hotel.

The cabin crew of Flight PK-749 returned to Pakistan on Sunday 11th February and the arrested steward’s name has been taken off that list of returning PIA officials.

One day ago, flight official Tanweer Gulzar on flight PK-749 traveling from Islamabad to Paris, was arrested in Paris, after he was found in possession of illegal drugs. Tanweer was found carrying 400 kilogrammes of heroin.

