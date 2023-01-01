Earthquake felt in parts of KP, Punjab

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: A 5.1 magnitude earthquake Thursday jolted different areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab provinces causing panic among the masses.

In KP, tremors were felt in Swat, Malakan, Upper and Lower Dir, Mardan, Mingora, Buner, Takhat Bhai and Khyber areas.

In Punjab, the tremors were felt in Attock, Sangla Hill, Mananwala, Bhera and adjacent areas.

The strong tremors caused panic among the masses as people rushed out from their houses and shops.

Earlier in the day, earthquake tremors were felt in Kharan area of Balochistan. The depth of the earthquake was 20 kilometres underground. The intensity of the earthquake on the Richter scale was recorded at 3.7. The epicentre of the earthquake was a mountain range 28 kilometres south of Kharan.