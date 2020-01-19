ECP asks citizens to enroll, rectify errors in electoral lists by Jan 24

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has asked the citizens to get themselves enrolled or rectify errors in the provisional electoral lists by 24 January 2024.

The electoral body has asked the citizens in its message to ensure that their vote is registered at the permanent or existing address mentioned in the national identity card (NIC).

The ECP asked the citizens to confirm their voting details by sending their NIC number via SMS on 8300.

If any person has to enroll or transfer the vote in the electoral list, the voter should obtain and submit form 15 available at the nominated display centres of the election body countrywide.

In case of omitting or raising any objection on a vote, the applicant should acquire and submit form 16 at the centre. However, in case of rectifying any error in the credentials submitted with the ECP by any voter then form 17 should be submitted.

The last date of submitting forms at the display centres is 24 January 2020.

The election body has established 24000 display centres across the country for voters verification in the provisional electoral lists.

ECP said that 12,300 display centers have been set up for over 64.3 million voters in Punjab while 4,000 display centers have been established for 23.3 million voters in Sindh where they can check the preliminary lists, reported Radio Pakistan.

It said that these lists will remain display for a month and all voters should ensure their registration of his vote according to present or permanent address mentioned at Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC).