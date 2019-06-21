ECP decides to hand over security to Army during tribal districts polls

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has decided to hand over the security arrangements for the polling to Army in the 16 tribal districts seats of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.

According to details, ECP told media on Friday that the polling for the election at 16 tribal districts seats will be held under supervision of the Army.

Army officials will monitor the polling process in the erstwhile Fata.

The polling on 16 provincial legislature seats in the region will be held on July 20.

The election commission had earlier announced to hold elections in the tribal districts of former Fata region on July 02.

The polling date for the election later changed on the request of the provincial government.

Over 2.5 million voters will exercise universal suffrage to elect their representatives for the provincial legislature. There are at least 1.03 million registered women voters in the seven merged districts of the former tribal region.