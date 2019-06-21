Hyderabad: Railway track restored after trains collision

F.P. Report

HYDERABAD: The railway track has been restored after 12 hours on Friday following the collision between two trains near Hyderabad yesterday.

According to reports, the damaged engine and bogies were cleared from the track with the help of a relief train.

A driver and two assistant drivers were killed when Jinnah Express passenger train travelling to Lahore hit a goods train that had stopped at a crossing.

The engine of the train was destroyed completely whereas two bogies were derailed. The dead bodies of the victims have been shifted to their hometowns.

After the collision, Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed directed the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Railways to prepare report of the accident within 24 hours.