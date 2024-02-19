ECP: Presidential election must be held within 30 days after general elections

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan says that the election of the President must be conducted within 30 days after the general elections in the country.

According to the ECP spokesperson, under Articles 91 and 130 of the Constitution, the first session of all the assemblies must be held within 21 days after the elections.

According to this, all the assemblies will come into existence on February 29, 2024, said the ECP spokesperson.

The ECP will issue the schedule and public notice for the election of the President on March 1, 2024.

The Election Commission spokesperson further said that a day would be fixed for the submission of nomination papers, and candidates will be able to submit their nomination papers to the presiding officer by noon on March 2.

It was further informed that candidates for the presidential election can get nomination papers from the Election Commission Central and Provincial Secretariats.