Election 2024 results: PHC orders ECP to submit reply

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: A divisional bench of Peshawar High Court (PHC) comprising of Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim and Justice Shakeel Ahmad ordered Election Commission of Pakistan for submission attested documents regarding polling held on 8th Feb on plea of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) backed defeated candidates in general elections including Taimour Salim Jaghra, Kamran Bangash and Mahmood Jan along with others within two days March, on Tuesday.

The counsel Shumail Ahmad, Ali Gohar and Ali Azeem advocates argued that polling results were manipulated on one National and eight Provincial Assembly seats in Peshawar as well as the petitioners are also deprived from attested documents.

Are you demanding Form45? Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim enquired in the meantime. Certainly, we are demanding it but {PTI backed candidates} are deprived, the petitioners’ lawyers answered.

But, he added, “What is being demanded is not being given. We need certified copies of the documents.”

Election Commission and Returning Officers are roaming us {petitioners} in the respective offices by shifting liability on each other, the lawyers argued. The petitioners include PTI leaders Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Kamran Bangash, Mehmood Jan and Ali Zaman, while Malik Shahab, Asim Khan, Hamidul Haq and Arbab Jahandad have also filed applications for provision of documents pertaining to election results. PHC’s divisional bench comprising of Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim and Justice Shakeel Ahmad issued notice to ECP for 7th March while adjourned further hearing.

Meanwhile, another PHC’s divisional bench comprising of Justice SM Attique Shah and Justice Dr. Khursheed Iqbal ordered concerned authorities for submission of record of cases registered against PTI leader Senator Shibli Faraz till 13th March.

The counsel Ali Zaman, Nauman-ul-Haq Kakakhel and Inam Yousafzai advocates argued that the petitioner is seeking record of cases registered against him to contest before concerned court of law. Additional Advocate General informed that Senator Shibli Faraz is neither booked in Anti-corruption enquiry nor in any other criminal offense.

The petitioner isn’t booked in any National Accountability Bureau enquiry, Prosecutor General informed PHC. However, the counsel requested for provision of written reply from NAB. PHC’s divisional bench comprising of Justice SM Attique Shah and Justice Shakeel Ahmad ordered respondents for submission of reply while adjourned further hearing till 13th March.