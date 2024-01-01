KP CM: Imran to decide about reconciliation with establishment

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur said Tuesday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan will decide about reconciliation with the establishment.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and its leadership believe in supremacy of law, democracy, justice, transparency and provision of rights to the entitled ones. “We want to have such a transparent system in Pakistan that is truly governed by the rule of law and guarantees supremacy of the constitution in all circumstances”, he remarked and made it clear that they will continue to strive in line with the manifesto and vision of their party and its leadership.

These views, he expressed while talking to media outside Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi on Tuesday. Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on the occasion, demanded that legal action should be taken against those responsible for May 9 incidents, making it clear that Tehreek-e-Insaf is fighting for the rights of the people; and we have proved by our actions that we are standing for the just and transparent governance system and welfare of the common man in the country.

We want a Pakistan that was dreamed by Allama Iqbal. Our forefathers have made a lot of sacrifices for this country, and that’s why it is the first responsibility of all of us to strive for its survival and integrity. Responding to a question on this occasion, Ali Amin Gandapur said that being the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he will raise his voice for the rights of the province because the people have given him a mandate for this purpose.

The Chief Minister made it clear that despite ideological and political differences, he will take the matter of provincial rights with the relevant forms at centre, we will not compromise on our constitutional rights and we can go to any extent for this purpose. In response to another question about current financial crunches in the country, the Chief Minister said that political parties that are now sitting at center are responsible for the economic crisis that the country is facing today.

Responding to a question regarding priorities of the provincial government, the Chief Minister made it clear that maintaining law and order in the province will be the top most priority of his government. However, he added that eradication of poverty, promotion of employment opportunities, and provision of facilities to the common man, supremacy of law and justice, improvement of health, education and other sectors of social services as well as rehabilitation of infrastructure are also among the priorities of his government. The Chief Minister also announced on this occasion that Sahat Insaf Card would be restored in all respects by the 1st of Ramadan this year.