Electioneering picks up momentum ahead of general elections

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI : Electioneering is picking up momentum ahead of the general elections 2024 to be held on February 8.

The political parties are holding public gatherings in order to win the support of voters.

PML (N) is holding a public meeting in Rawalpindi today which will be addressed by its President Shehbaz Sharif.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will address a gathering in Peshawar today.

Additionally, candidates are participating in corner meetings to engage with the voters.

A total of 5121 candidates are in the race for the National Assembly seats. These include 4807 male, 312 female and two trans-genders.

For the four provincial assemblies, 12695 candidates are in the field including 12123 male, 570 women and two trans-genders.

The elections will be held on two hundred and sixty six general seats of National Assembly and five hundred and ninety three general seats of four provincial assemblies.

Meanwhile, in Punjab, monitoring teams have been mobilized to ensure the implementation of the code of conduct in the province.

The District Monitoring Officer of Gujrat has imposed penalties on various candidates for violations of the electoral code of conduct.

PPP candidate Qaisra Elahi from PP-31 Gujrat was fined 10,000 rupees for violation. Similarly PPP candidate Hafiz Muhammad Tahir from PP-32 Gujrat was fined Rs 5,000, and PPP candidate Samira Elahi Rs 10,000.

PPP candidate Rana Faraz Ahmed Noon from PP-226 Lodhran was also fined 10,000 rupees for displaying election material in violation of the code.

District Monitoring Officers of Nankana Sahib, Gujrat, and Mandi Bahauddin issued notices and warnings to various candidates.