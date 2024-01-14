Pakistan, Marshall Islands establish formal diplomatic ties

F.P. Report

NEW YORK : Pakistan and Marshall Islands have established formal diplomatic ties.

A Joint Communiqué to this effect was signed by Pakistan’s Representative to the United Nations Ambassador Munir Akram and his counterpart from the Marshall Islands, Ambassador Amatlain Elizabeth Kabua in New York.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Munir Akram termed the establishment of formal diplomatic ties between Pakistan and the Marshall Islands as auspicious occasion.

He said Pakistan considers the Marshall Islands as an important country in the Asia-Pacific region. He said that both friendly countries played a leading role in the establishment of the landmark Loss and Damage Fund as well as its operationalization at COP28.

Ambassador Munir Akram said the establishment of the formal bilateral relations would open up more avenues to deepen the cooperation.

In her remarks, Ambassador Amatlian Elizabeth Kabua said her country is open to cooperation in all the fields.

She appreciated the Pakistan Permanent Representative for strongly supporting the small Island nations at the United Nations.