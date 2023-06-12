Establishment of industrial estate on agri’s land: PHC orders to submit KP agriculture land policy

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: Peshawar High Court (PHC) ordered Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to submit policy regarding agriculture’s land and extended status quo against establishment of Small Industrial Estate at Swabi while directed Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to prepare assessment report within one month.

During hearing Advocate General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Amir Javeed, counsel for petitioner Rahman Ullah Shah Advocate, Small Industry Development Board (SIDB) lawyer Wasim-u-Din Khattak, Deputy Director EPA Mumtaz Ali and Director Agriculture appeared while PHC ordered SIDB to provide necessary documents to EPA for preparation of assessment report.

However, PHC observed that country is facing food shortage while the poor nation is importing edible items for consumption which is issue high concern while inquired regarding submission of report from agriculture department and EPA.

Director Agriculture informed PHC that report has been submitted before honorable court while added that the proposed land is agriculture’s cultivated area and standing crops are reported.

EPA Mumtaz Ali argued that environmental assessment can be initiated on request of concern department while the agency didn’t receive such request in this regard neither SIDB demanded assessment report. However, PHC observed that court will also look into environmental impact proposed industrial estate on other agriculture land and inquired from Advocate General regarding Agriculture’s land policy.

The petitioner informed that a commission was establishment on the issue which has also declared the land as agriculture cultivated but SIDB has declared it as infertile which is wrong. PHC ordered SIDB to provide necessary documents to EPA within one week for preparation of assessment report while showed satisfaction over Director’s agriculture report.

PHC’s divisional bench comprised of Justice Abdul Shakoor and Justice Syed Arshad Ali ordered Advocate General to submit agriculture land policy before work and directed EPA to complete assessment report within one month while adjourned further hearing.