EU envoy condemns unlawful detentions of rights defenders

KABUL (Khaama Press): The Special Representative of the European Union for Afghanistan has stated that the arbitrary detentions of Afghans defending their rights and those of others are unlawful.

Thomas Nicholson has said that these detentions undermine the necessary trust for domestic legitimacy and constructive dialogue. In highlighting the consequences of these detentions, Thomas Nicholson draws attention to their broader implications on the social fabric and political landscape.

His statement underscores the importance of preserving trust within a nation to facilitate a more harmonious and effective exchange of ideas and perspectives, ultimately contributing to a healthier and more vibrant democratic process. Mr. Nicholson has joined the campaign to release individuals such as Matiullah Wesa, Julia Parsi, and Neda Parwani on his social media platform X, advocating for their freedom. Nabila Massrali, the spokesperson for the European Union, had previously called on the Taliban to halt arbitrary detentions and release human rights activists, including Julia Parsi and Neda Parwani, along with their family members. Nabila Massrali has also called for the release of Maitullah Wesa, an education rights activist in Afghanistan, who has been in Taliban detention for six months.