Impact of inflation

Mariyam Sardar

Inflation is a crucial issue that has become a common term in recent times. For anyone who comes from a working-class family, inflation has been a harmful thing, both for the moral as well as physical being of the people. The government should realize how these price hikes in commonplace things like oil, gas, and grains are severely affecting people.

People are recovering from the pandemic by slowly maintaining their lives, during this time the issue of inflation will only bring any person to a very low position in their life. Government should work on controlling the rate of inflation so it doesn’t have any more harmful effect on people.