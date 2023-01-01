Ex-TTP Swat commander killed in operation

SWAT (INP): Former commander of banned TTP Swat Naik Muhammad alias Naiko was killed in intelligence based operation (IBO) of security forces.

According to details, on an intelligence tip-off, Pakistan army and CTD conducted a successful operation at Fizaghat in Swat valley.

The killed terrorist commander was close accomplice of former TTP Swat Chief Mullah Fazalullah.

He was also the head of team which used to flog women in early days of militancy.

Terrorist Commander was also involved in dozens of terror activities against security forces.

After operation in Swat, Naik Muhammad had escaped to Afghanistan along with family.

In June 2023, Terrorist Commander led brutal attack on police personnel near Mingora Vegetable Market. He also planned to target DPO swat through suicide attack and IED.