Facebook post by DC Peshawar office and hilarious comments

Ali Sheikh

PESHAWAR: Social media allow users to create and share content as and when required and it is one of the cheapest and easiest way to reach the large number of target audience within no time.

In Pakistan even the government departments are now using social media more vibrantly in order to let the public know about their performance and actions. One of such social media account is of Deputy Commissioner Peshawar (https://www.facebook.com/dcpeshawar) which the office uses to provide information about the performance to its Facebook followers and general public.

However, it seems that the page is run by some amateur person. Recently a photo of ADC Relief & HR Peshawar Muhammad Imran Khan was posted on Facebook in which he is sitting at the side of a road with his staff and keenly observing the minimum amount of water accumulated apparently to check if there is any dengue in it. I wonder who advised to upload such a picture as how someone can find dengue without any equipment.

Another hilarious aspect of the photo is that in the background one can see two drug addicts sitting just beside a garbage drum and the person who uploaded the picture never bothered to crop it. More interestingly, the photo was uploaded without caption, although, a day later the caption was given to the photo and also more photos were added.

The comments on the post were quite interesting and hilarious. Out of 174 likes, 137 were smiling emojis. One of the comments stated “are you urinating”, while another read “ask him if he found anything”.

Another comment stated “petrol has been found”. One of the persons who commented seemed to be quite angry when he wrote to Deputy Commissioner Office “You people make others laugh at you. Posting a picture like this without a caption should be avoided.” While another said “efforts to find Titanic continues”.

The best comment stated “You are trying to see something that can only be seen through the microscope” And last but not the least another comment said “brother drink the juice”. The government departments must understand that general public are quite vigilant these days and they notice more than what the officials think of.