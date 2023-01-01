Fawad Alam says goodbye to Pakistan cricket, eyes US career

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pakistan’s out-of-favour batsman Fawad Alam has opted to conclude his international career with Pakistan and shift his focus towards a new chapter in the United States.

At 37 years of age, he is poised to embrace a fresh role as a ‘local’ player for the Chicago Kingsmen in the Minor League Cricket T20.

This move aligns him with a growing trend of Pakistani players, including names like Sami Aslam, Hammad Azam, Saif Badar, and Mohammad Mohsin, who have transitioned to the United States to pursue their cricket careers.

In the past year, Alam faced Australia in three Test matches, contributing 33 runs across four innings. He also participated in a solitary Test against Sri Lanka, scoring 25 runs. Following this, he was left out of the Test squad.

Notably, even though he had started his Test journey in 2009 with a century against Sri Lanka, Alam was subsequently dropped from the Pakistani squad after just two more matches.

After more than a decade of being on the sidelines, the left-handed batsman finally made a highly anticipated comeback to the national team during Pakistan’s tour of England in 2020.

Over the course of his Pakistan career, Alam featured in 19 Test matches, amassing a total of 1011 runs at an average of 38.88. Among his achievements are five centuries and two fifties. (NNI)