France end Morocco dream to cruise into quarters

ADELAIDE (Agencies): Eugenie Le Sommer scored twice as France cruised into the Women’s World Cup quarter-finals, thrashing Morocco to end the African side’s dream run.

Goals from Kadidiatou Diani, Kenza Dali and Le Sommer put France 3-0 ahead at half-time in Adelaide, with Le Sommer adding her second after 70 minutes.

France will now face Australia in the last eight in Brisbane on Saturday.

Morocco had been hoping to become the first African side to win a knockout match at the Women’s World Cup.

Clinical France maximise attack in ruthless win

Herve Renard’s France stand 67 places above Morocco in Fifa’s world rankings and their superior quality was evident in the first half, with Dianni nodding them in front after a neat cross from Sakina Karchaoui as she scored her fourth goal in the competition.

In the 20th minute Dianni turned provider, cutting the ball back to Aston Villa’s Dali who struck a low shot into the corner.

And with less than a quarter of the match gone the tie was wrapped up when Morocco’s Nesryne El Chad slammed a clearance against Dianni and the ball fell nicely to Le Sommer who added a third.

In the closing stages, with Morocco’s defence tiring, Le Sommer added a fourth, heading in Vicki Becho’s deep cross.

France’s best result at a World Cup finals is fourth in 2011, and they have now reached the last eight in each of the last four editions.

With top-10 ranked teams the United States, Germany, Brazil and Canada all eliminated, the French will now fancy their chances of going all the way in the tournament.

Morocco’s dream run ends

Morocco – the first Arab nation to compete at the finals – claimed a shock second place in Group H ahead of two-time winners Germany, who had beaten them 6-0 in their opening game.

A second upset against unbeaten France though was a step too far.

The team fell apart defensively as the more experienced side scored their first three goals across eight first-half minutes.

Morocco’s best chance fell just after the restart when Ibtissam Jraidi motored through on goal, but she was quickly smothered by France stopper Pauline Peyraud-Magnin.