Fawad Ch appreciates Sindh CM’s steps against coronavirus

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday lauded Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah’s measures to tackle the coronavirus crisis, which has so far left 15 people dead and over 1,500 infected in Pakistan.

“Some provincial governments have played a dynamic role but some did not; in this regard, Sindh government remained the most proactive,” Fawad Chaudhry said in an interview with a private TV channel. “This is why the Sindh chief minister deserves appreciation and I commend his efforts.

I congratulate him on that,” he added. With regard to the Punjab government’s measures, the federal minister said it was a question for the provincial Chief Minister Usman Buzdar’s leadership to answer. There should have been better communication from the rest of the governments, there are many instances where they failed to carry out adequate communication that essentially was needed, he added.

“The Taftan issue, too, is one of those instances,” Fawad Chaudhry highlighted.

He, however, added that federal governments did not engage in micromanagement and that it was for the provincial governments to decide. “We [the centre] can only guide them and provide the required facilities; decision-making is for the provinces to do and they should do it accordingly,” he noted.

With regard to a lockdown on a national level, he said the biggest problem was the special trade traffic, if halted, will make us unable to obtain three million tonnes of wheat, which may lead to a shortage of grain in Pakistan.

“The government has only controlled oil and gas traffic for two days and there has been a shortage of petrol and diesel in Gilgit-Baltistan. How do you deal with that? “If a curfew is placed, it would have to lift for 3-4 hours every day and then there would be queues, so what then would be the use of the curfew?”.