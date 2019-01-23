Federal cabinet to approve mini-budget today

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a special session of the federal cabinet to approve the mini-budget and export promotion package today (Wednesday).

According to report, Finance Minister Asad Umar will brief the cabinet members on the mini-budget and export promotion package.

After the cabinet meeting, the prime minister has also summoned a parliamentary party meeting of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). The mini budget and export promotion package will be presented before the National Assembly after the meetings.

The government was set to present the mini-budget on January 21, however, it was delayed till today as PM Imran was on a two-day tour to Qatar.