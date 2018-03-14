First poster of ‘7 Din Mohabbat In’ released

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The first poster of upcoming romantic-comedy ‘7 Din Mohabbat In’ has been released and the film will be released on Eid-ul-Fitr this year.

The first poster of Mahira Khan and Sheheryar Munawer’s starrer shows a quirky Sheheryar Munawer dressed in a striped polo wearing glasses and holding a magnifying glass.

The Raees actress, Mahira Khan shared a first poster on social media with the caption “My Tipu” Sheheryar who is playing the role of Tipu in the movie.

The film which also features Javed Sheikh, Hina Dilpazeer, Amna Ilyas, Mira Sethi, Aamir Qureshi, Adnan Shah Tipu and Beo Zafar has been directed by Meenu and Farjad.

