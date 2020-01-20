Flour shortage issue to be resolved within two to three days, Senate told

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Senate on Monday passed four resolutions.

The first resolution recommended the government that scholarships for admission in Medical and Dental colleges granted to the students of Balochistan and FATA by HEC be maintained and extended till 2022.

The second resolution urged the Government to take all necessary steps in coordination with the Provincial Governments to bring down the rate of population growth.

The third resolution recommended that the Government should take necessary steps to implement the “ease of doing business” programme, initiated by the present government in letter and in spirit.

The fourth resolution urged the Government to take immediate steps to provide official accommodations to all employees working in Government and semi Government departments.

Taking part in the debate on flour shortage in some parts of the country, Senator Mohsin Aziz said the government is fully aware of the issue and it will be resolved within two to three days.

The Chairman in his ruling directed the Minister for Food Khusro Bakhtiyar to brief the House about recent shortage of flour.

The opposition in the Upper House also criticized the mismanagement of government causing flour shortage and price hike in some parts of the country.

Taking floor of the House, Leader of the Opposition, Raja Zafarul Haq said the government has failed to manage the issue and shortage of flour is directly affecting every Pakistani.

Senator Javed Abbasi in his remarks said the PTI led government has no interest in public welfare.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Azam Khan Swati concluding the discussion on motion moved Bahramand Khan Tangi regarding the economic situation of the country said that economic indicators are moving in right direction due to prudent policies of government.

He said international financial institutions have acknowledged economic stability and trust of investors has been restored in Pakistan.

Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad said the government will lay 1875 kilometers railway track and tender notice in this regard will be published till March.

The House will now meet again tomorrow at 3pm.