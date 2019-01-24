FO denies change in policy towards Tel Aviv

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal on Thursday has said that there’s no change in Islamabad’s policy towards Tel Aviv.

FO clarified the situation after reports appeared that a Jewish Pakistani has been permitted officially to travel to Israel on a Pakistani passport.

Dr Mohammad Faisal was responding to a question during weekly press briefing on Pakistan’s policy towards the Jewish state.

He added that Fishel Khalid, 31, had applied for permission through an app of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Oct 28, three days after an Israeli journalist tweeted about a plane flown from Tel Aviv landed in Islamabad which the government had vehemently denied.

On January 2 this year, Fishel received a call from Foreign Ministry informing him about the grant of permission that he tweeted only Wednesday. He will be the first Pakistani in public knowledge allowed to travel to the forbidden land on an official permission.

Regarding the Kartarpur corridor, FO spokesperson said that Pakistan has shared the draft with India but the Indian government is showing childish attitude. Pakistan has also appointed a focal person for the matter.

He added that Pakistan is very sincere in solving Afghan mess and providing all sort of support in this regard, he said.