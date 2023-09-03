Four arrested in murder of KPPSC’s Director

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: The police have arrested four persons including an employee of KP Public Service Commission (KPPSC), for allegedly killing a director of the commission, on Tuesday.

SSP Operations Kashif Aftab Abbasi said that the suspects involved in the murder of a government officer have been arrested.

An employee of the KPPSC was also involved in the killing of Arshad Khan, who was Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission (KPPSC) director of the examination, he added.

Further investigation into the crime is underway as some people have been identified, he said, adding that mobile data has also been recovered from the suspects. SSP Abbasi claimed that the suspects killed the victim as he was a big hurdle for them in achieving their goals.

On the unfortunate day of July 24, Khan, the director of KPPSC, met a tragic end when he was targeted and fatally shot during his journey from Charsadda to Peshawar.

The assailant’s act cost Khan his life instantly as he succumbed to the gunshot wounds at the scene. Police in its report could not ascertain the motives behind the murder as the body of the deceased was shifted to a hospital for post-mortem.

SSP Operation added that two bullets casings from a 30-bore pistol were collected from the site, among other evidence.