PHC grants bail to alleged culprit

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: Peshawar High Court (PHC) ordered release of Frontier Corps personnel Naveed on bail, on Tuesday. The counsel Amin Khattak Lachi advocate informed that Naveed has nominated in FIR for compelling married woman to escape with him to Karachi at Muhammad Riaz Shaheed police station.

The counsel argued that applicant serving Dera Ismail Khan while the woman was recovered by police from Karachi and now the said woman living with her husband.

The counsel further that how FIR of abduction registered for a marriage against the petitioner and added that woman was booked for stolen of three Tola gold and two children in the case. PHC ordered release of Naveed on bail after conclusion of arguments.

Meanwhile, Additional District and Session Judge Peshawar Saeed Amjad Khan has granted bail to alleged drug-smuggler. The counsel Arfa Saif advocate argued that prosecution lacks evidences as well as witness against Zamir Shah while police has booked him in 11B with the claim of recovery of 11 kilograms Ice-drug from motorcycle. AD&SJ ordered release of alleged culprit on bail following conclusion of arguments.