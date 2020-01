F.P. Report

WAZIRISTAN: Five terrorists were killed in an intelligence-based operation conducted by Pakistan Army in Data Khel, a town in North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to military’s media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Two soldiers namely Sepoy Asad Khan and Sepoy Muhammad Shamim were martyred in exchange of fire with the terrorists.