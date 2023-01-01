Four soldiers embrace martyrdom in firefights

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Two fierce encounters took place between own troops and the terrorists in North and South Waziristan districts. The first engagement occurred in general area Gharyoum, North Waziristan District; where own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location as a result of which 6 x terrorists were sent to hell including a High Value Target, terrorist ringleader Hazrat Zaman alias Khawarey Mullah, who was actively involved in multiple terrorist activities in the area and was highly wanted by the law enforcement agencies.

However, during the operation, three brave sons of soil, Lance Naik Tabbasum UI Haq (age 36 years, resident of District Rawalpindi), Sepoy Naeem Akhtar (age 30 years, resident of District Attock) and Sepoy Abdul Hameed (age 23 years, resident of District Multan), having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat.

In another intense fire exchange between own troops and terrorists in general area Asman Manza, South Waziristan District, Sepoy Farman Ali (age 25 years, resident of District Kashmore) paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced shahadat.

Sanitization is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area. Security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.

Funeral prayer of martyred Sepoy offered: Namaz-e-Janaza of Sepoy Sajid Azam Shaheed (age 31 years, resident of District Kotli Azad Kashmir) who embraced shahadat on 16 October 2023 in general area Asman Manza, south waziristan district was offered at native town Nakyal, District Kotli, Azad Kashmir

Shaheed was laid to rest with full military honour. Senior serving military officers, relatives and locals of the area attended the funeral. Armed Forces of Pakistan stand resolute and committed to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the motherland at all costs.