Pakistan has no intention to send Army to Gaza

ISLAMABAD (INP): Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to supporting the Palestinian cause and clarified Pakistan has no intention to send troops to Palestine. She said Pakistan has no intention to send troops to Palestine amid the ongoing war between Hamas and Israel.

FO spokesperson expressed grave concerns about the ongoing humanitarian crisis infringed by Israel in Gaza. “Pakistan will continue to support Palestinians’ right to self-determination,” adding that, in Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meeting, Pakistan asserted a resolute stance on the Gaza crisis, firmly advocating for the rights and dignity of the Palestinian people.

She highlighted caretaker foreign minister held crucial discussions with their Saudi counterpart during a diplomatic visit to Saudi Arabia. The talks revolved around the pressing matter of Gaza, as Pakistan seeks to build regional consensus for a peaceful resolution. “Pakistan desires peace in the Middle East,” the spokesperson stressed, reaffirming Pakistan’s dedication to promoting stability and harmony in the region. To demonstrate Pakistan’s solidarity with Palestine, the government has dispatched a special plane carrying vital humanitarian aid to Gaza. The aid package includes medical supplies, blankets, tents, and daily necessities to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people.

The FO spokesperson called for an immediate halt to the Israeli bombardment in Gaza and the lifting of restrictions that have strangled the region. “Pakistan wholeheartedly welcomes all measures aimed at establishing a ceasefire in Gaza,” the spokesperson declared. To ensure the efficient delivery of aid, Pakistan’s assistance to Palestine will be routed through Egypt. This substantial 100-ton aid package encompasses medicines, food, tents, and interpreters to address the immediate needs of the affected population.

“All these relief goods from Egypt will be promptly delivered to the specified places in Palestine,” the spokesperson confirmed, emphasizing Pakistan’s commitment to standing with the Palestinian people in their time of need.