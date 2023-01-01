Gold price up by Rs900 to Rs188,600 per tola

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs900 on Wednesday and was sold all time high at Rs188,600 against its sale at Rs187,700, the last trading day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also increased by Rs772 and was sold at Rs161,694 against Rs160,922; whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went up to Rs148,220 against its sale at Rs147,512, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram remained unchanged at Rs2,150 and Rs1843.27 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $29 and was sold at $1862 against its sale at $1833, the association reported.