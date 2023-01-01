Rupee remains flat against dollar

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The exchange rate of the Pakistani rupee depreciated by 01 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Wednesday and closed at Rs226.94 against the previous day’s closing of Rs226.93.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs233.75 and Rs236 respectively.

The price of the euro increased by 99 paisa and closed at Rs240.58 against the previous day’s closing of Rs239.59, according to the State Bank of Pakistan.

The Japanese yen gained one paisa to close at Rs1.74, whereas an increase of Rs2.25 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British pound, which was traded at Rs273.15 as compared to its last closing of Rs270.90.

The exchange rates of the Emirates dirham and Saudi riyal remained unchanged to close at Rs61.79 and Rs60.35 respectively.