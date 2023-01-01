Gold price witnesses minor decline in Pakistan

F.P. Report

KARACHI: As the rate of gold in the international market fluctuates amid uncertainty around the United States debt ceiling, the price of the safe-haven bullion fell again in Pakistan on Tuesday.

Data provided by the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) showed that the rate of gold (24 carats) decreased by Rs2,000 per tola and Rs1,714 per 10 grams to settle at Rs223,100 and Rs199,846, respectively,

The international rate went down $9 to reach $2,006 per ounce. Consequently, the domestic rate also decreased.